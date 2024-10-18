"Working 30 hours per week might be more detrimental than engaging in a 45-hour workweek"

In the debate surrounding Commerzbank's HR chief Sabine Minarsky's viewpoint that a 30% workforce working part-time is excessively high, the emphasis should be on structuring work effectively rather than negatively perceiving it as "less is better."

What are the ideal 45 hours like?

Work serves not only a financial purpose but also critical social functions. It helps us cater to social needs and offers a daily structure for many. Pivotal elements for motivation include excellent leadership, recognition, feeling valued, having a sense of purpose, making decisions, and feeling competent. Finding a harmonious balance between work demands is crucial, neither feeling overworked nor underutilized.

What influences motivation further? Flexible work schedules and locations are prevalent in current discussions. What role do workload, career progression opportunities, and development play?

Career satisfaction is a significant factor in maintaining employee loyalty to a company and fostering feelings of value. Interestingly, workload may not decrease with diminished hours; instead, it may simply transfer to another dilemma. It is essential to accomplish the same workload within 30 hours as in 40. Work serves social functions, and taking frequent breaks can benefit short-term productivity but damage long-term health. From a psychological perspective, it is essential to refrain from consistently condensing work.

What is the role of money today? When does a wage increase serve as an incentive to work more?

Salary levels are vital. For individuals with higher salaries, money becomes less significant in comparison to purpose. Equity also matters: Is my performance adequately compensated? Despite salary being far from the primary reason for employee loyalty, it does not mean its significance can be ignored.

How can this contradiction between higher-wage employees and longer working hours be resolved?

This issue demands a thoughtful and flexible solution. Employers could offer flexible employment agreements, such as job sharing or part-time roles with career progression opportunities. They could focus on cultivating a pleasant work environment that fosters engagement and commitment. The solution should cater to the specific needs and circumstances of each employee and company.

What significance do team morale and leadership qualities hold?

Employees should have the opportunity to regularly evaluate these aspects through surveys. Similarly, tasks should be consistently reviewed. If certain activities cause discomfort, modifications should be made. When employees enjoy their work, it positively impacts their personal lives, such as better sleep due to reduced evening stress and improved ability to resolve personal conflicts through effective communication skills.

Why do more than a quarter of part-time employees choose this option voluntarily, including older workers who elect to reduce their hours?

Individuals seeking purpose outside their work may find it in other endeavors. Feeling stifled by work that doesn't provide meaning can be disheartening for those capable of working more and for society as a whole, particularly for older, physically and mentally fit individuals wishing to retire early. It is critical to reverse this trend.

How can the reconciliation of more weekly hours with employee health be achieved, given that many individuals experience chronic stress and an intensifying workload, especially in sectors with high part-time employment such as care?

Although reducing work hours in sectors like care or policing is challenging, it is essential to critically evaluate if bureaucracy can be minimized. In industries, automation and digitization can facilitate improvements. Identifying and eliminating unnecessary tasks is crucial for all professions.

How can companies persuade employees to work more hours once their children are older, an aspect that has been previously overlooked?

Personal recognition is integral, necessitating direct dialogue. Employees should not feel overshadowed by taking time off for child-rearing. Instead, companies should recognize and utilize the skills gained during their absence in the workplace. This is equally applicable to older employees to keep them in the workforce longer. Many are open to working beyond the statutory retirement age. An individual's 65-year-old brain is just as dynamic as a 25-year-old's. Emphasizing appreciation for older individuals and those who have dedicated a significant portion of their lives to care work is critical.

Why isn't the reduction in pension claims, especially for women, a persuasive factor encouraging more weekly hours in Germany? How could this be remedied?

This is a multifaceted issue that warrants a nuanced understanding of Germany's pension system and societal attitudes towards work and retirement. Transforming attitudes towards work and encouraging longer hours while ensuring fairness in pension benefits could require a combination of policy changes, informative campaigns, and cultural transitions.

Our brain tends to prioritize immediate outcomes, making it hard for us to plan actions for future scenarios. Take filing tax returns, for instance, we often procrastinate even with plenty of time in hand. Visualizing both the advantages and disadvantages can encourage self-motivation. I suggest corporations encourage their employees to utilize public counseling services or guidance, although the influence may be limited.

An often underestimated factor for part-time employment is further education, particularly for younger individuals and men. This enhancement in qualifications aids in overcoming the skilled labor shortage. Should companies refrain from advocating for part-time work in such scenarios?

It's innate in humans to continually learn and grow. I thoroughly endorse corporations to provide their employees with the chance to momentarily decrease their working hours for educational purposes, and even financially support the learning journey. This beneficial strategy applies only when the acquired knowledge can be effectively utilized in the job, leading to a win-win situation for both the employee and employer.

Interview with Christina Lohner and Alexander Härfner

