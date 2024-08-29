- Workers specialized in steel conduct protests once more preceding the gathering of the oversight board

At Germany's largest steel manufacturer, Thyssenkrupp Steel, staff members once again staged protests at the steel division headquarters in Duisburg, urging the preservation of their positions. The trigger was a concurrent board meeting of the steel branch.

As reported by "Handelsblatt" and "West German General Newspaper" on Wednesday, Thyssenkrupp CEO Miguel López is considering terminating three board members from the steel subsidiary, including steel CEO Bernhard Osburg. The cause stems from a disagreement over the planned reorganization, which includes the shrinkage of roles and potential job losses. Initially, it was unclear if the dismissal of these board members would be discussed during the meeting.

The chair of the supervisory board, ex-vice-chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, along with IG Metall's deputy chair Detlef Wetzel, planned to address the press two hours after the meeting's commencement. According to a spokesperson for the steel division, the meeting commenced as scheduled at 3:00 PM.

Inside Thyssenkrupp's steel division, approximately 27,000 individuals hold jobs. Over 13,000 of them are based in Duisburg. The works council hinted at a potential "decimation of the plant" and the loss of numerous jobs.

Enduring the economic recession and low-cost imports, the division is scheduled for reorganization. A spin-off is also envisioned. The primary controversy revolves around Thyssenkrupp's involvement in financing the division's equipment during the separation. The current restructuring proposals of the steel board are believed to be inadequate for the parent company.

Duisburg's mayor, Sören Link (SPD), expressed support for the steelworkers. "We will face this challenge together," he vowed. "You are not alone," he encouraged the protesters.

