Workers are frequently returning to their workplace, as indicated by a study.

** Companies believe that the shift towards working from home post-pandemic will not be reverted, but observations show an uptick in office visits. A study suggests that employees are currently attending the office more frequently. Real estate specialist JLL anticipates the discussion on working from home to transition into another topic.**

Workers in major German cities like Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Cologne, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, and Stuttgart are committing more time to their office spaces, as per a study conducted by real estate specialist JLL. The average number of office visits increased to 3.6 days a week from the typical 3.2 days during a summer survey in 2023. This brings the frequency of office visits closer to pre-pandemic levels, when employees would visit the office approximately four days a week, according to JLL.

The percentage of occupied office spaces has also seen an increase, reaching 72% (compared to 63% in the previous year). This figure is slightly lower than before the pandemic, when offices in these cities were occupied at an average of 79%, as revealed in the online survey participated by 1530 office workers in June.

"The momentum towards returning to the office is growing, and more and more companies are implementing a set number of office days," said Helge Scheunemann, research expert at JLL Germany. Even employees with the flexibility to work remotely or from home are visiting the office more frequently.

The surge in office visits is observed across various industries. The IT sector, known for its robust remote work culture, as well as industry and financial services, has seen increased office hours. However, the figures have decreased in consulting and insurance compared to last year, while retail, transport, logistics, and tourism sectors have remained stagnant.

JLL Forecasts a New Trend

JLL does not anticipate a swift transition back to a full five-day workweek in the near future. Research expert Scheunemann predicts a shift: "In the coming years, the debate around remote work could give way to a more heated debate about a four-day workweek."

In contrast, the Munich-based Ifo Institute does not foresee a widespread resurgence of office visits when considering Germany as a whole. The home office is "far from disappearing," Ifo recently stated. According to Ifo's survey of companies, employees spent 17% of their working hours at home, which remains unchanged from the previous year.

