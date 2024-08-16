Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsVehicle

Worker overturns vehicle and dies in hospital

A worker loses control of a construction vehicle. The vehicle tips over. The driver is ejected from the cab.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
A rescue helicopter airlifted an severely injured worker to a hospital (stock photo)
A rescue helicopter airlifted an severely injured worker to a hospital (stock photo)

Bad luck on forest road - Worker overturns vehicle and dies in hospital

A worker in Todtnau (district of Waldshut) overturned with a construction vehicle and later died in the hospital. The 56-year-old was transporting earth using a so-called "wheeled tipper" - a large, motorized wheelbarrow. On a downhill, paved forest road, the man lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons, the police reported. It overturned, and the driver was ejected from the cab. The 56-year-old was flown to the hospital by helicopter after the accident on Thursday, where he died a few hours later.

The construction vehicle responsible for the accident was a wheeled tipper. Despite attempting to transport earth on the paved forest road, the worker sadly lost control of the vehicle.

Read also:

Comments

Related

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public