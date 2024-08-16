Bad luck on forest road - Worker overturns vehicle and dies in hospital

A worker in Todtnau (district of Waldshut) overturned with a construction vehicle and later died in the hospital. The 56-year-old was transporting earth using a so-called "wheeled tipper" - a large, motorized wheelbarrow. On a downhill, paved forest road, the man lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons, the police reported. It overturned, and the driver was ejected from the cab. The 56-year-old was flown to the hospital by helicopter after the accident on Thursday, where he died a few hours later.

The construction vehicle responsible for the accident was a wheeled tipper. Despite attempting to transport earth on the paved forest road, the worker sadly lost control of the vehicle.

Read also: