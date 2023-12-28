Skip to content
A rescue helicopter lands on the airfield of a clinic. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Hamm - Work accident at gas-fired power plant: three injured people flown out

Three workers have been injured at the gas-fired power plant in Hamm-Uentrop and flown to hospital by helicopter. A spokesman for the fire department said on Thursday that he could not yet say whether the injuries were serious. During work on the generator, an incident occurred in which "electricity was involved". A control cabinet caught fire, which then spread to other cabinets, the spokesperson added. The exact sequence of events and cause are not yet known.

As it was initially unclear at the time of the accident in the morning whether there were any other employees on site, an "extensive rescue operation" was launched. In fact, however, there were no other workers in the area. The "Westfälischer Anzeiger" (WA) had previously reported. The three workers had suffered severe burns, the WA quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

According to the fire department, the firefighting operation was completed after around three hours. A police spokesperson added that following the accident in connection with generator work, an investigation is now being carried out together with the Occupational Health and Safety Office into how the incident could have occurred.

Source: www.stern.de

Latest