Due to climate change-related pests and drought, Germany's forests are facing challenges. As per a Green politician, their condition is rated as "four minus." Since 2017, these forests have been releasing more carbon than they can absorb, transforming into a "carbon source" for the first time in decades. This change is attributed to an increase in tree destruction due to storms, drought, and insect infestations, while the addition of new biomass has remained relatively low.

The German Ministry of Agriculture in Berlin emphasizes that these impacts of climate change are noticeable in the country's forests. The "climate crisis" has caused "significant damage," resulting in a decrease of 41.5 million tonnes in carbon stock since 2017. The spruce population has dwindled due to drought and bark beetle infestation since 2018.

However, there are some encouraging signs. The total forest area remains stable at 11.5 million hectares, with a seven percent increase in broad-leaved trees. This significant progress in broad-leaved trees contributes to the forest's ability to adapt to a changing climate, as per the ministry. The proportion of mixed forests also increased slightly to 79 percent, which is positive news for biodiversity.

Martin Häusling, the Green spokesman for the agricultural policy in the European Parliament, gave Germany's forests a score of "four minus." He stated, "We must abandon the assumption that Germany's forests will single-handedly improve climate protection. Sadly, now the forest itself is emitting greenhouse gases." The forestry industry needs to prioritize conservation and preservation moving forward, according to Häusling.

Between 2012 and 2022, the average tree age increased by five years, reaching 82 years old. An astounding 20 percent of forests are over 120 years old, and 30 percent surpass the 100-year mark. The Federal Forest Inventory, conducted every ten years, covered 2012 to 2022, with over 520,000 trees and 80,000 sample points being recorded and measured.

