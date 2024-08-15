- Women's milk bank of the Leipzig hospital looking for donors

The University Hospital Leipzig (UKL) is urgently seeking women who can donate breast milk. Currently, there are some gaps in the supply of the breast milk bank, the UKL reported. The milk is mainly needed to feed premature babies who cannot yet be breastfed. In principle, any healthy woman who has more milk than her own child needs can be a donor.

The UKL's breast milk bank has existed since 1951 and is one of the oldest facilities, according to its own information. Last year, 51 women donated a total of 622 liters of milk, which was used to feed 58 particularly small premature babies.

According to the breast milk bank initiative, there is now at least one such facility in every federal state. Most recently, a breast milk bank started operating in Mainz, Rhineland-Palatinate, in July.

Women donating excess breast milk at the UKL help fill the current gaps in the supply of the breast milk bank. The milk is crucial for nourishing premature babies who are not yet able to be breastfed directly.

Read also: