Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsWomen

Women's football teams start the season on 24 August

On a Saturday, it kicks off for the Iron Ladies. At the beginning of the season, the promoted teams are immediately up against the teams of two traditional clubs.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
Ailien Poes is the trainer of the Union's female footballers.
Ailien Poes is the trainer of the Union's female footballers.

- Women's football teams start the season on 24 August

The women's football team of 1. FC Union Berlin kicks off their new season in the 2nd Bundesliga on August 24th following their promotion. The match against Hamburger SV will commence at 1:00 PM at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei. Union announced this after the German Football Association finalized the match schedule. Their first away game is set for September 1st (2:00 PM) against 1. FC Nürnberg.

The women's team at 1. FC Union Berlin consists of talented footballers who are eager to make an impact in the 2nd Bundesliga. Spectators can expect to see passionate support from Union's female fan base during the home games.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Microsoft exceeded expectations in sales and profit.
Economy

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors Microsoft's Cloud Business Keeps Growing, But Not as Fast as Analysts Expected After Recent Billion-Dollar Investments. Post-market, the stock plunges. Billion-dollar investments in data centers for Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yet to translate into accelerated growth for Microsoft's cloud

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public