- Women's football teams start the season on 24 August

The women's football team of 1. FC Union Berlin kicks off their new season in the 2nd Bundesliga on August 24th following their promotion. The match against Hamburger SV will commence at 1:00 PM at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei. Union announced this after the German Football Association finalized the match schedule. Their first away game is set for September 1st (2:00 PM) against 1. FC Nürnberg.

The women's team at 1. FC Union Berlin consists of talented footballers who are eager to make an impact in the 2nd Bundesliga. Spectators can expect to see passionate support from Union's female fan base during the home games.

