Women's Affinity Toward Younger Men

Men who have a much younger partner don't usually face any social problems. However, it's not always the same for women. The movie "When You Saw Me" starring Anne Hathaway attempts to bring about equality, but gets bogged down in excessive sugar coating.

Solène, a 40-year-old mother, falls in love with her daughter's ex-boy band idol, who is only 16 years old. After many rounds of romance and pop music, the story takes a predictable turn. Solène is faced with a choice: settle for a superficial normal life or fight for her newfound love.

The romantic tragicomedy "When You Saw Me" (original title: The Idea of You) draws inspiration from Robinne Lee's more raw book of the same name. But the script and the performances of the main characters end up being dramatically sweetened. While decent enough as a run-of-the-mill romantic comedy, it falters as a catalyst for social conversation.

A thorough analysis of "Als du mich sahst" by Ronny Rüsch and Axel Max is now available in a brand new episode of the ntv podcast "Oscars & Raspberries". Additionally, we'll discuss the drama series "Mit zitternden Händen", the book adaptation "Ein ganzer Kerl", and the sitcom "Reich!"

