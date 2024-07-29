Women basketball players impress with opening game win against top team

Driven by a recovered Satou Sabally, the German basketball team pulls off a surprise coup. Against the favored Belgians, the team coached by Bundestrainerin Lisa Thomaidis doesn't miss a beat. This, despite having to compensate for a painful loss.

After the surprise coup against the European champion, Germany's best basketball player was simply proud. "Belgium has always been a team I've admired. And now we're winning against them, that means a lot to me," said WNBA star Satou Sabally after the unexpected 83:69 victory against the international top team, which was particularly surprising in its height.

In the first game of the German basketball team in Olympic history, Sabally shone brightly in Lille despite her months-long break due to shoulder surgery, leading the selection of the German Basketball Federation with 17 points in front of more than 20,000 spectators in the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. "I think that was the best basketball experience I've ever had," said the 26-year-old from the Dallas Wings on ARD. "It was really cool. It shows that many people want to watch women's basketball."

But the joy of the perfect Olympic debut was also mixed with a little concern about her two years younger sister Nyara, who had to leave the court visibly dazed and supported by staff after a collision. "I think she's okay," said Satou Sabally after the game. "We also wanted to win for her at the end, that always gives extra energy."

According to the association, Nyara Sabally has suffered a mild concussion. They will now apply the prescribed "standard procedure for care and follow-up treatment of head injuries" and then see when the 24-year-old from the WNBA club New York Liberty will be fit to play again.

"That's incredible and astonishing"

Bundestrainerin Lisa Thomaidis was thrilled with her team's performance, which was still completely insignificant internationally two years ago. "We've made history today, and that despite all the adversities with injuries and illnesses. That's incredible and astonishing," said the Canadian.

With the victory, the German team took a big step towards the knockout round in Paris. In the second group game, Germany will face Japan on Thursday (11 a.m.). The last opponent in the preliminary round will then be top favorite USA on Sunday. "The Olympics were the dream, Paris is now the goal," said Satou Sabally.

The German team showed no nerves in its Olympic debut from the start. Leonie Fiebich, 24, from the WNBA club New York Liberty, took over the reins in the first quarter. She hit two important threes early on and thus created some calm in the arena, which was predominantly filled with Belgian fans.

Germany also coped well with the absence of long-standing performers Svenja Brunckhorst and Sonja Greinacher. The duo had also qualified for the Olympics in 3x3 and had to decide on a competition. With a heavy heart, they chose the 3x3 in Paris - also because the German Basketball Association had found high-quality replacement on the point guard position in the American Peterson, who was introduced shortly before the Olympics.

German team keeps its nerves

Brunckhorst and Greinacher could therefore watch the game peacefully from Paris, where they will start in the 3x3 competition against the USA on Tuesday. Because even at half-time, the German team had already surprisingly taken a 21-point lead in height.

In the second half, the highly regarded Belgians improved, but the German team kept its nerves in the few critical phases and could also rely on the great talent Frieda Bühnner. The 20-year-old stepped into the breach after the loss of Nyara Sabally and made strong eleven points. "I just love Frieda," said Satou Sabally.

