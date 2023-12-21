Femicide - Woman's body found in Zweibrücken: husband arrested

Following the discovery of a woman's body in the basement of an apartment building in Zweibrücken, the husband has been arrested. The 36-year-old is under urgent suspicion, the public prosecutor's office in the Palatinate town announced on Thursday.

Residents of the house had discovered the dead woman on December 4 and informed the police. Following the autopsy, the investigators assume that the 33-year-old woman was murdered. The husband was arrested on Thursday and brought before a magistrate, it was reported. The suspect has been in custody since then. No further details on the course of the crime or the status of the investigation were initially released.

Source: www.stern.de