Zollernalb district - Woman with walker is hit and seriously injured

A pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a car while crossing a road in Albstadt(Zollernalbkreis) on Thursday. The 84-year-old was walking with her walking frame when she was hit by the car of a 76-year-old driver, according to the police. The pedestrian was flown to hospital by rescue helicopter. The driver suffered a shock and received medical treatment at the scene. The damage to the car was estimated at 5000 euros.

Police press release

