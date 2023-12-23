Woman with two wombs gives birth to twins

It was almost the perfect Christmas miracle: Kelsey Hatcher's twin daughters were due on December 24. Now the two girls have seen the light of day a little earlier. But it's still a miracle - they come from different wombs.

In the USA, a woman with two wombs has given birth to twins. "Our miracle babies have been born!" announced 32-year-old Kelsey Hatcher, who documented her extraordinary pregnancy on the online network Instagram on Friday. The two girls not only grew in different wombs, but were also born on different days: Roxi Layla was born on Tuesday evening at 7.49 pm (local time), Rebel Laken at 6.09 am on Wednesday morning.

Her daughters apparently believe that "statistically speaking" they are so unique "that they should have their own birthdays", Hatcher wrote. According to Hatcher's gynecologist's calculations, the babies were supposed to be born on Christmas. Now they were born early enough to be home with their siblings for the holidays: Hatcher and the twins are doing so well that they have already been discharged from the University Hospital in Birmingham in the US state of Alabama. Hatcher will reveal details about the delivery at a later date.

Rare malformation

Hatcher has known since she was 17 years old that she had two wombs. The rare congenital malformation uterus didelphys affects an estimated 0.3 percent of all women. In May, Hatcher, who was already a mother of three at the time, found out during an ultrasound scan in her eighth week of pregnancy that this time she was pregnant with twins - and that each baby was growing in its own uterus.

According to Hatcher's gynecologist Shweta Patel, simultaneous pregnancies in both wombs are even rarer than two wombs. The probability is therefore 1 in 50 million. The last known case was in Bangladesh in 2019, when 20-year-old Arifa Sultana gave birth to twins 26 days apart.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de