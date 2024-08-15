Skip to content
Woman tries to stop rolling vehicle and gets trapped

Suddenly, the vehicle starts moving down a steep road: In Königswinter, a woman was seriously injured while trying to stop a small truck.

A woman in Königswinter was trapped between a utility pole and a rolling minitruck while trying to stop it as it rolled downhill.

In an attempt to stop a small truck rolling downhill, a woman in Königswinter near Bonn was severely injured. The woman was trapped between the vehicle and a power pole, according to the police in Bonn. The 48-year-old had previously tried to stop the improperly secured service vehicle on the steep road. Firefighters and emergency services were present at the scene. The severely injured woman was taken to a hospital. The "Bonn General-Anzeiger" reported.

The woman's attempt to prevent the truck's accidental roll resulted in her being severely injured. Subsequently, she was transported to the hospital due to the consequences of the accident.

