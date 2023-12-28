Skip to content
Woman trapped by streetcar - life-threatening injuries

A 65-year-old woman has been critically injured after falling under an incoming streetcar in Bonn. The woman's upper body was trapped between the platform and the streetcar in the accident on Thursday afternoon, according to the fire department. She was freed after around 30 minutes.

Bonn - Woman trapped by streetcar - life-threatening injuries

A 65-year-old woman has been critically injured after falling under an incoming streetcar in Bonn. The woman's upper body was trapped between the platform and the streetcar in the accident on Thursday afternoon, according to the fire department. She was freed after around 30 minutes. The train had to be lifted for this. The woman had already received medical treatment while she was still trapped. According to the fire department, she was then stabilized on the platform and taken to hospital.

The accident occurred at the train stop at Beueler Bahnhofplatz. There were no indications of outside influence or attempted suicide, said a police spokesperson in the evening. The 65-year-old woman is now out of danger. The fire department spokesman said that she had been carrying a trolley full of shopping. The exact cause of the accident was unclear in the evening.

According to the fire department, the contact wire had to be switched off and earthed for the rescue work, bringing streetcar traffic to a temporary standstill. Two streetcar drivers and an eyewitness were attended to at the scene.

