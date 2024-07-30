Skip to content
Woman touched by train - slightly injured

A woman wants to cross the train tracks. Then a regional train approaches.

A woman crosses train tracks at an undesignated spot - as a train approaches. (Illustrative image)
A woman was struck by a train in Aalen. She attempted to cross the tracks at a prohibited location, police reported. The 64-year-old was touched by the train and sustained minor injuries.

The approximately 60 to 70 passengers on the train reportedly remained unharmed. The railway line was closed for over an hour and a half. Police are investigating the woman for a possible dangerous interference with rail traffic.

In the aftermath of the incident, officials discussed the importance of adhering to safety rules in transport and telecommunications systems to prevent similar accidents. The woman's actions on the train tracks highlighted the need for thorough awareness and education campaigns about rail safety.

