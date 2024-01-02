Regional court - Woman strangled during sex: murder trial has begun in Darmstadt

He is said to have strangled the woman with a cell phone cable during sex to such an extent that she died. As a result, a 30-year-old man has been on trial for murder at Darmstadt District Court since Tuesday. The German has a criminal record. At the start of the trial, the chamber pointed out that the accused could also be sentenced to preventive detention if convicted. The accused allegedly strangled the woman to increase his sexual arousal.

At the end of March 2023, rescue workers found the 44-year-old woman dead in a homeless shelter in Bensheim an der Bergstraße. According to the public prosecutor's office, the accused had gone to his room with the 44-year-old German woman on the evening of the crime. Both had sexual intercourse, according to public prosecutor Eva Heid. However, because the non-violent performance did not arouse the man, he is said to have strangled the woman first with his hands and then with a cell phone charging cable, after which she died.

The accused did not comment on his person or the charges on the first day of the trial. The recording of the emergency call made by the 30-year-old on the night of the crime was played in court. At the time, the accused said in a conversation with the emergency services control center that he had had consensual sexual intercourse with the woman with "choking games", but that she now had blue lips. "I didn't want that," he said several times on the phone.

According to forensic medical reports, blood and hair samples taken from the accused show that he had a blood alcohol content of between 1.79 and 2.38 per mille at the time of the crime and must have regularly consumed a lot of alcohol beforehand. His hair samples further prove that he had also regularly consumed cannabis, amphetamine and cocaine, according to a toxicologist from Frankfurt's forensic medicine department.

A witness, who had previously had a relationship with the accused, tearfully testified that he had tied her up and beaten her with a cable during sexual intercourse. Another friend of the defendant, on the other hand, told the court that the defendant was incapable of sexual intercourse. And the 51-year-old mother of the accused described that her son had told her during the pre-trial detention that he was homosexual.

According to witnesses, the 44-year-old victim was also from the drug scene. Former intimate partners of the victim and her former wife, to whom she was married between 2000 and 2014, testified that the 44-year-old would never have allowed choking games. The trial will continue on Wednesday.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de