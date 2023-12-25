Skip to content
Fires - Woman slightly injured in fire in apartment building

A woman was slightly injured in a fire in an apartment building in Heilbronn on Christmas Eve. According to the police on Monday, passers-by saw smoke in the house and alerted the emergency services. The building was evacuated. One resident was taken to hospital as a precaution. The damage amounts to around 150,000 euros.

The emergency services discovered that the fire had broken out in the basement of the house. The power lines there were severely damaged by the flames, which is why the electricity and gas supply had to be turned off by the energy supplier. It is still unclear exactly how the fire started.

