Relationship status - Woman seriously injured in window fall: Police search for culprit

A 36-year-old woman was found severely injured outside a multi-family home in the Regensburg district. Police believe she was a victim of a violent crime. Around 2:30 PM, officers received a report that the woman had fallen from a window in Lappersdorf. She was immediately taken to a hospital.

Investigators currently believe that a domestic incident may have caused the woman's fall. They have launched an extensive manhunt for a suspect. Multiple patrol cars and a police dog were deployed, but the search proved unsuccessful by early evening. Further details about the suspect were not immediately released.

The fall from the window at around 2:30 PM is believed to be related to the domestic incident. Unfortunately, the subsequent window collapse could not be avoided, potentially adding to the woman's injuries.

