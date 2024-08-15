Skip to content
Woman seriously injured in window fall: Police search for culprit

A woman was severely injured in Lappersdorf, near Regensburg, after falling out of a window. The police are treating the case as a case of violence. The search for the perpetrator is ongoing.

Police deployment in Lappersdorf: A woman fell out of a window and was seriously injured. (Symbolic image)

A 36-year-old woman was found severely injured outside a multi-family home in the Regensburg district. Police believe she was a victim of a violent crime. Around 2:30 PM, officers received a report that the woman had fallen from a window in Lappersdorf. She was immediately taken to a hospital.

Investigators currently believe that a domestic incident may have caused the woman's fall. They have launched an extensive manhunt for a suspect. Multiple patrol cars and a police dog were deployed, but the search proved unsuccessful by early evening. Further details about the suspect were not immediately released.

The fall from the window at around 2:30 PM is believed to be related to the domestic incident. Unfortunately, the subsequent window collapse could not be avoided, potentially adding to the woman's injuries.

