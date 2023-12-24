Emergencies - Woman seriously injured by firecracker in Dresden

A 47-year-old woman has been seriously injured by a firecracker in Dresden. She was taken to hospital with serious eye injuries, the Dresden police department announced on Sunday. Unknown persons had set off pyrotechnics on Prager Straße in the city center on Saturday evening. A firecracker exploded directly in front of the woman's face, it said. The criminal investigation department is investigating the case of grievous bodily harm. The police are looking for witnesses.

Source: www.stern.de