Accidents - Woman rolls over with car and dies

A woman has rolled over in her car in Lower Bavaria and died. She is said to have been thrown out of her car when it rolled over on Monday morning, according to the police. The 54-year-old left the road near Drachselsried (Regen district) alone for unknown reasons. Despite attempts to resuscitate her, the woman died at the scene of the accident.

Source: www.stern.de