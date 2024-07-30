- Woman returns to Germany - and goes to jail

Despite facing a potential prison sentence, a woman convicted of murder has returned to Germany - and was arrested right on the plane. The 52-year-old had arrived from Spain, the Federal Police at Frankfurt Airport announced. They had received a tip-off beforehand.

The woman was sentenced in 1994 by the Regional Court of Mainz to 13 years in prison for a joint murder committed the previous year, along with heavy robbery. After around seven years in custody, the woman, who is of Spanish origin, was deported to her home country.

"Since she has now returned to Germany, she must serve a remaining prison sentence of 2,146 days," the Federal Police said. That's almost six years. After her arrest on Monday, the woman was taken to a detention facility.

