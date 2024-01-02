Flood - Woman rescued from river line has died

The woman who was rescued unconscious from the River Leine in Hanover on New Year's Day has died in hospital. This was announced by a police spokeswoman on Tuesday. The cause of death is being investigated. The circumstances are still unclear. It was not initially possible to provide further details on the identity. According to fire department estimates, the woman was around 70 years old.

Passers-by had made an emergency call on Monday and reported that an apparently unconscious person was floating downstream. As the current speeds are currently high due to the high water, the emergency services went to various points along the river. At the Schwanenburgbrücke bridge, the woman was rescued by fireboat, brought ashore and handed over to the rescue service. The senior citizen, who was in a life-threatening condition, was treated by an emergency doctor and taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to a fire department spokesperson. The Hanover fire department was on the scene with 48 firefighters and 16 vehicles.

Message from the fire department about the operation on 1.1.2024

Source: www.stern.de