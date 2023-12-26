Traffic - Woman rams into several cars in Spandau: two injured

A driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs rammed into several cars in Berlin-Spandau on Christmas Eve, injuring herself and another woman.

The 48-year-old female driver suffered serious injuries on Sunday evening and was admitted to hospital for treatment, police said on Tuesday. Another female driver, aged 24, suffered minor injuries. She was taken to hospital for outpatient treatment. Blood was taken from the 48-year-old and her driver's license was confiscated.

According to initial findings, the 48-year-old woman first collided with a cab waiting in traffic at Falkenseer Platz and then fled the scene. Not far from the scene of the first accident, her car is said to have collided with another car waiting in traffic, which was pushed from one lane into the next. The 24-year-old was sitting in the car.

The 48-year-old drove off again. Her journey only ended when she hit another car shortly afterwards and was stopped by the police.

