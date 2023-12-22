County of Coburg - Woman overturns her car and is seriously injured

A woman has been seriously injured after her car overturned in a serious traffic accident. The 44-year-old was trapped in her car after the accident near Bad Rodach (Coburg district) and had to be rescued by the fire department, a police spokesperson said. According to the information, the car left the 2205 state road on Thursday and came to rest next to a railroad line that runs parallel to the road. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Source: www.stern.de