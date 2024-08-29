Woman meets her demise via kitchen knife: mental health patient from Lower Saxony

Based on the accusations, a man allegedly assaulted his mom with over 30 stabs from a substantial kitchen knife in Norden during February, following a disagreement. Regrettably, the 62-year-old succumbed to her wounds, and her son was apprehended immediately after the incident within a residential building. Inside the court proceedings, it came to light that he was declared innocent on account of a mental health issue. As per the court record, he admitted to committing the act. However, he remained vague about the motivating factor.

Despite being declared innocent due to a mental health issue, the man was still living in a residential building. After the disturbing incident, the man's relationship with his immediate family became strained.

