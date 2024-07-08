Public search - Woman kicked in streetcar in Halle - manhunt for perpetrator

After the attack on an 84-year-old woman in a tram in Halle, the police are now searching with photos from the surveillance cameras for the yet unknown man.

For unknown reasons, the Unknown assailant attacked the woman on 30.05.2024 in a tram. The Perpetrator first spoke to the woman and drew her into a conversation, as the police reported the day after the incident. Then he hit her several times in the face unexpectedly and stepped on her. After that, the man left the tram at the next stop.

The 84-year-old woman sustained serious head injuries, according to the latest statements from the police, and was taken to a hospital.

The Halle police are looking for people who can make statements about the identity and whereabouts of the Unknown.

The incident occurred in a streetcar, as revealed by the police's review of video surveillance footage. The manhunt for the assailant has extended beyond the city limits, with authorities in Saxony-Anhalt also joining the public search. Despite the severity of the woman's injuries, her resilience is being praised by the public. The police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crime or has information about the Unknown to come forward.

