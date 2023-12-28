Skip to content
German Federal StatesNewsinvestmentboltenhagencriminalitycounty of northwest mecklenburgwomanpoliceCIDplatformmecklenburg-vorpommern

1 min read
Financial investment - Woman is defrauded of several thousand euros on platform

A woman from Boltenhagen (district of Nordwestmecklenburg) has been defrauded of several thousand euros by a suspected fraudster via an alleged investment platform. The man had instructed the 51-year-old woman over several weeks to transfer four-figure sums of money to various accounts, as the police reported on Thursday. The woman only became aware of the fraud after an employee at her bank tipped her off and she reported it to the police. The criminal investigation department has taken up the investigation and warns against offers on trading platforms. People should obtain detailed information about the provider of digital trading platforms, obtain references and always remain suspicious.

Source: www.stern.de

