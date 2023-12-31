Skip to content
Woman injured in fire in apartment building

A woman was injured in a fire in an apartment building in Mönkeberg (Plön district) and the building was badly damaged. Firefighters found the resident of the attic apartment affected in the stairwell on Saturday evening and brought her outside, as the district fire brigade association...

A blue light on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Plön district - Woman injured in fire in apartment building

A woman was injured in a fire in an apartment building in Mönkeberg(Plön district) and the building was badly damaged. Firefighters found the resident of the attic apartment affected in the stairwell on Saturday evening and brought her outside, as the district fire brigade association announced on Sunday. The woman was taken to hospital. The flames spread through the roof structure of the building. The fire department therefore deployed a turntable ladder and an aerial rescue platform and opened up parts of the roof in order to fight the fire.

The operation, which involved around 100 people from several volunteer fire departments and rescue services, lasted around six hours. No information was initially available on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage.

Message from the fire department

