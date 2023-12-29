Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscriminalitybavariapublic prosecutor's officeMiddle Franconiawheelchair userwomanmurderpoliceattempted murder

Woman in custody for attempted murder of wheelchair user

A 48-year-old woman was arrested on Friday in Bad Windsheim, Franconia, for the attempted murder of a 61-year-old wheelchair user. According to the police, the motive for the crime may have been the woman's debts to her acquaintance.

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
A barbed wire fence surrounds the grounds of a prison. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A barbed wire fence surrounds the grounds of a prison. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Crime - Woman in custody for attempted murder of wheelchair user

A 48-year-old woman was arrested on Friday in Bad Windsheim, Franconia, for the attempted murder of a 61-year-old wheelchair user. According to the police, the motive for the crime may have been the woman's debts to her acquaintance.

A patrol found the man in the spa gardens of Bad Windsheim on Tuesday evening with severe cuts and stab wounds to his neck and hands. The 61-year-old initially claimed to have been attacked by an unknown foreigner. An extensive manhunt was unsuccessful. During witness interviews conducted in parallel by the Ansbach CID and the Nuremberg-Fürth public prosecutor's office, it emerged that the victim had wanted to meet a woman on the day of the attack. The reason was money.

The 48-year-old's apartment was searched that same evening. She had a cut on her hand and the officers found suspected evidence in the apartment. When questioned again, the 61-year-old admitted that he had invented the alleged perpetrator - in reality, his acquaintance had lured him to the spa gardens due to financial obligations and attacked him with a knife. The public prosecutor's office then applied for the 48-year-old woman's arrest for attempted murder and the investigating judge sent her to custody.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Evidence of right-wing slogans at Christmas party

Following a report of incidents at the Christmas party of a sports club in Bad Wünnenberg (Paderborn district), the state security department of the police in Bielefeld is investigating. There are indications that right-wing slogans were shouted at the event on Christmas Day, said a police...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest

The Dax is the most important share index in Germany. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Economy

Dax ends 2023 with 20 percent annual gain

The DAX ended the last trading day of a strong stock market year with a moderate gain. The positive sentiment on the German stock market was supported by the US stock markets, which are expected to post gains and had also continued their record run on Thursday before closing little changed.

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public