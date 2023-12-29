Crime - Woman in custody for attempted murder of wheelchair user

A 48-year-old woman was arrested on Friday in Bad Windsheim, Franconia, for the attempted murder of a 61-year-old wheelchair user. According to the police, the motive for the crime may have been the woman's debts to her acquaintance.

A patrol found the man in the spa gardens of Bad Windsheim on Tuesday evening with severe cuts and stab wounds to his neck and hands. The 61-year-old initially claimed to have been attacked by an unknown foreigner. An extensive manhunt was unsuccessful. During witness interviews conducted in parallel by the Ansbach CID and the Nuremberg-Fürth public prosecutor's office, it emerged that the victim had wanted to meet a woman on the day of the attack. The reason was money.

The 48-year-old's apartment was searched that same evening. She had a cut on her hand and the officers found suspected evidence in the apartment. When questioned again, the 61-year-old admitted that he had invented the alleged perpetrator - in reality, his acquaintance had lured him to the spa gardens due to financial obligations and attacked him with a knife. The public prosecutor's office then applied for the 48-year-old woman's arrest for attempted murder and the investigating judge sent her to custody.

