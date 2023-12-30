Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsemmendingentrafficwomanriverbankcaraccidentsbaden-württembergpolice

Woman in car falls several meters from bridge onto riverbank

A 69-year-old woman has crashed her car off a bridge onto the bank of a river in Teningen (Emmendingen district). According to the police, the woman lost control of her car at a traffic circle on Saturday morning, broke through the railing of a nearby bridge and landed with her car on its roof...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
The police lettering on an emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The police lettering on an emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Emmendingen - Woman in car falls several meters from bridge onto riverbank

A 69-year-old woman has crashed her car off a bridge onto the bank of a river in Teningen ( Emmendingen district). According to the police, the woman lost control of her car at a traffic circle on Saturday morning, broke through the railing of a nearby bridge and landed with her car on its roof next to the Elz river.

According to a spokesperson, the woman fell four to five meters. The fire department freed her from the car and the ambulance service took her to hospital. The woman suffered moderate injuries, but there was no danger to her life, the spokesperson said. It was initially unclear exactly how the accident occurred.

Police statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance on a mission. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car overturns on highway: three injured

Three people have been injured in a traffic accident on the Autobahn 2 near Hanover - one woman seriously. A car overturned at the junction of the A2 and A37 on Saturday night and came to a halt on the grass verge, according to the fire department. The seriously injured 58-year-old female...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
A fire engine with flashing blue lights on the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Terrace fire causes six-figure damage

A fire on a terrace in the district of Erding has caused six-figure damage. The fire broke out on the terrace of an apartment building in Lengdorf on Friday for reasons that were initially unclear. According to the police on Saturday, all residents were able to leave the building on their own....

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest