Woman in car falls several meters from bridge onto riverbank

A 69-year-old woman has crashed her car off a bridge onto the bank of a river in Teningen ( Emmendingen district). According to the police, the woman lost control of her car at a traffic circle on Saturday morning, broke through the railing of a nearby bridge and landed with her car on its roof next to the Elz river.

According to a spokesperson, the woman fell four to five meters. The fire department freed her from the car and the ambulance service took her to hospital. The woman suffered moderate injuries, but there was no danger to her life, the spokesperson said. It was initially unclear exactly how the accident occurred.

