Woman hit by New Year's Eve rocket and seriously injured

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A woman has been seriously injured by a New Year's Eve rocket in Upper Franconia. The 34-year-old woman was hit in the chest by the rocket in Hof on New Year's Eve, a police spokesperson said on Monday. The rocket was deflected and exploded at the level of the woman's head. The woman reportedly suffered a blast trauma and serious facial injuries. She was taken to hospital. According to the police, the rocket had previously been fired from a group of several people.

Source: www.stern.de

