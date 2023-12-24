Traffic - Woman flees from police at more than 200 km/h - on drugs

A female driver sped away from the police on the A4 at speeds of more than 200 kilometers per hour - from Thuringia to Saxony.

The 33-year-old wanted to evade a traffic check in Gera on Saturday evening, but her escape finally ended in the Meerane area: her car stopped in a cul-de-sac with an empty tank and the woman was arrested without resistance, according to police in Gera on Sunday. The police found that the woman did not have a driver's license and was under the influence of drugs.

In Gera, the driver had also been driving significantly faster than permitted - and had reportedly ignored several red lights.

