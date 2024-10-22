Woman finds herself trapped in an inverted position between rocks for seven hours following an attempt to retrieve a fallen mobile device.

In social media posts shared on Monday by the New South Wales (NSW) Ambulance service, only the bare soles of a woman were visible in images from a peculiar incident.

Walking with companions in Laguna, a rural town situated approximately 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Sydney in the Hunter Valley, the woman stumbled and dropped her phone.

Thereafter, in her attempt to retrieve it, she apparently tripped and face-first plunged into a narrow, 3-meter (about 10-feet) chasm wedged between two massive rocks.

Her friends, despite their best efforts, were unable to rescue her after an hour, according to the NSW Ambulance service. They subsequently called for external assistance.

The NSW Police Force received a distress call at 9:30 a.m. on October 12 regarding a 23-year-old woman who was trapped while retrieving her phone.

For seven grueling hours, police, ambulance, fire, and volunteer rescue crews banded together to free the woman, the police reported through a statement.

A substantial number of heavy boulders were removed to generate a safe access point, and then rescuers constructed a device for a delicately intricate operation, they explained further.

"With both feet now reachable, the team faced the challenge of guiding the patient out through a narrow 'S' curve over a period of an hour," stated the NSW Ambulance in a Facebook post.

The rescuers employed a winch to dislodge a 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) boulder, eventually securing the woman's release around 4:30 p.m. on the same day.

Surprisingly, she sustained only minor scrapes and bruises as a result of the harrowing ordeal.

Peter Watts, an NSW Ambulance specialist rescue paramedic, expressed his astonishment. "In my decade-long career as a rescue paramedic, I had never encountered a job as extraordinary as this – challenging, yet supremely gratifying," Watts stated. "Every agency played a pivotal role, and we all collaborated seamlessly to secure a favorable outcome for the patient."

Unfortunately, despite her harrowing experience, the woman's phone remains cemented between the rocks.

