- Woman fatally wounded - murder charge after chase

Following a fatal accident in which a 72-year-old woman was severely injured, the Public Prosecutor's Office in Baden-Baden has filed charges against a young adult. The then 20-year-old is accused of fleeing in his car from a police patrol in January without a driver's license and under the influence of cannabis, as reported by the police. This led to the fatal accident. The defendant is charged with, among other things, murder in conjunction with prohibited racing with a motor vehicle resulting in death.

According to the charges, the defendant allegedly fled at a speed of over 100 kilometers per hour. The police had intended to stop him for a traffic check beforehand. The accident occurred at an intersection in Gaggenau (Rastatt district) when the defendant was making a turn. His car struck a pedestrian on a pedestrian path, severely injuring her. The 72-year-old woman died in the hospital about a month after the accident.

The Public Prosecutor's Office had already filed charges at the end of April, which have now been published together with the trial dates. The case is scheduled to be heard over approximately six days in September and October. According to the information provided, the accused is currently in custody.

