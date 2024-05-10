Woman dwells in nook beneath supermarket marquee for twelve months

In the middle of Michigan, a stunning discovery was made by construction workers at a supermarket. They stumbled upon a well-hidden living space, cozy and well-furnished, hidden behind the company's lettering. The woman they found there had been living there stealthily for over a year.

By following an extension cable, the workers unveiled a surprising sight--a mini dwelling, including a desk with a printer, a floor, a coffee machine, and even a pantry, complete with a houseplant. The woman, later termed as the "rooftop ninja" by the police, shocked authorities with her creative living situation.

Described in amazement by a New York Post officer, "I've never seen anything like it in my career." The situation raised questions about how she managed such an elaborate setup. The 34-year-old woman wasn't actually employed at the supermarket but appeared to have a car since there were no other signs of how she accessed the area.

The concerned police officers tried to assist the homeless woman in finding a proper home, but she resisted. No criminal charges were pressed. The management of the supermarket, known as Family Fare, decided to remove the furniture and return it to the woman.

The story made rounds of various local news, including Midland Daily News, where it was emphasized that the company's employees acted with kindness and professionalism throughout the ordeal. Housing issues remain a significant concern in the United States, affecting millions across the country, making this tale all the more striking. Family Fare aims to provide services to over 100 stores spread across seven states in the Midwest, all except for North and South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Source: www.ntv.de