Woman drives herself and ten-year-old daughter into floodwater

A 42-year-old woman got her car stuck in a flooded area in Lippstadt ( Soest district). This was announced by the Soest district police authority on Sunday. The woman had ignored the notice that the road had been closed due to flooding late on Saturday evening. Her ten-year-old daughter was also in the car. Both were rescued by the fire department. The emergency services were also able to pull the woman's car out of the water. A breath alcohol test on her was "clearly positive", it was reported. Her driver's license was confiscated by the police. The woman is now facing criminal proceedings.

According to a statement from the Höxter district police authority, cars also got stuck several times in closed flood areas. In this context, the police called on people not to drive into the cordoned-off areas.

