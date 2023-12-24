Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspolicelippstadthöxtercarwomansundayfire departmentweatherdistrict police authorityfloodnorth rhine-westphaliasoestemergencies

Woman drives herself and ten-year-old daughter into floodwater

A 42-year-old woman got her car stuck in a flooded area in Lippstadt (Soest district). This was announced by the Soest district police authority on Sunday. The woman had ignored the notice that the road had been closed due to flooding late on Saturday evening. Her ten-year-old daughter was also...

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
A blue light on a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light on a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Soest district - Woman drives herself and ten-year-old daughter into floodwater

A 42-year-old woman got her car stuck in a flooded area in Lippstadt ( Soest district). This was announced by the Soest district police authority on Sunday. The woman had ignored the notice that the road had been closed due to flooding late on Saturday evening. Her ten-year-old daughter was also in the car. Both were rescued by the fire department. The emergency services were also able to pull the woman's car out of the water. A breath alcohol test on her was "clearly positive", it was reported. Her driver's license was confiscated by the police. The woman is now facing criminal proceedings.

According to a statement from the Höxter district police authority, cars also got stuck several times in closed flood areas. In this context, the police called on people not to drive into the cordoned-off areas.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public