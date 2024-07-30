- Woman dies in open-air swimming pool - investigation is underway

In a public swimming pool in Dortmund, a woman has died. According to police reports, she was pulled lifeless from the water. First responders attempted to revive her, but the on-site doctor confirmed her death. It's still under investigation whether she drowned or had a medical emergency. A police spokesperson stated this, following initial reports by the "Ruhr Nachrichten".

The pool incident in Dortmund led to a tragic loss of life, with the woman likely having suffered from an accidental drowning or a medical emergency. Subsequently, the pool was closed for a thorough inspection due to the accident.

