Woman dies in open-air swimming pool - investigation is underway

Drowned or medical emergency? The reason why a swimmer was pulled lifeless from the water in a Ruhr region city is still unclear.}

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
The paramedic arrived too late in the case of a woman who died in Dortmund's swimming pool.
In a public swimming pool in Dortmund, a woman has died. According to police reports, she was pulled lifeless from the water. First responders attempted to revive her, but the on-site doctor confirmed her death. It's still under investigation whether she drowned or had a medical emergency. A police spokesperson stated this, following initial reports by the "Ruhr Nachrichten".

The pool incident in Dortmund led to a tragic loss of life, with the woman likely having suffered from an accidental drowning or a medical emergency. Subsequently, the pool was closed for a thorough inspection due to the accident.

