Fire department operation - Woman dies in house fire in Elsdorf

A woman died in a fire at a detached house in Elsdorf (Rhine-Erft district) on Tuesday. A man was seriously injured, according to a police spokesperson. According to initial reports, the roof truss of the house was on fire. The spokesman was initially unable to say anything about the cause of the fire. The criminal investigation department had begun an investigation. The fire was extinguished and extinguishing work continued in the evening.

Source: www.stern.de