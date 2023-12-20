Skip to content
Woman dies in house fire in Elsdorf

Firefighters stand with their vehicle in front of a house in Elsdorf. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An 89-year-old woman died in a fire at a detached house in Elsdorf (Rhein-Erft district) on Tuesday. An 84-year-old man was seriously injured, according to the police. The roof truss of the house was on fire. According to the police, the house is now uninhabitable due to the risk of collapse. A spokesperson was initially unable to say anything about the cause of the fire. The fire was extinguished and there was still some extinguishing work in the evening.

