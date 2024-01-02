Skip to content
Woman dies after attack with iron bar: neighbor charged

A man from Trier has been charged with the manslaughter of his neighbor. The 25-year-old is said to have hit the 57-year-old woman on the head with an iron bar on September 5, 2023 in a dispute over noise. The woman then fell backwards down a flight of stairs, suffered a further serious head injury and died in hospital almost two weeks later.

A microphone in a courtroom. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Trier public prosecutor's office - Woman dies after attack with iron bar: neighbor charged

A man from Trier has been charged with the manslaughter of his neighbor. The 25-year-old is said to have hit the 57-year-old woman on the head with an iron bar on September 5, 2023 in a dispute over noise. The woman then fell backwards down a flight of stairs, suffered a further serious head injury and died in hospital almost two weeks later, the public prosecutor's office in Trier announced on Tuesday.

According to the investigation, the woman had complained about noise from her neighbor in the early evening. She had a knife with her, but did not attack the man. He then attacked her with the iron bar and struck her. Shortly after the crime, the man was arrested and remanded in custody.

The Trier Regional Court must now decide whether to admit the indictment. Dates for the possible trial have therefore not yet been set.

