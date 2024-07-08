Police operation - Woman climbs tree out of fear of cattle

A 65-year-old woman from North Rhine-Westphalia climbed a tree on the North Sea island of Borkum out of fear of several cattle. To get down from the tree again, she needed the help of the police. The woman had previously been on a stroll when she ran into a meadow in the eastern part of the island. There, she suddenly found herself "surrounded by snorting Galloway cattle," as the officers reported. Her rescue saw the walker taking refuge in a tree.

Since she couldn't get down from the tree on her own, she called the police. The officers helped the frightened 65-year-old back to the ground. They both left the meadow. The cattle had allowed the spectacle to take place on Sunday and remained on the meadow, said a police spokesperson. To prevent a similar emergency situation in the future, the woman was strongly advised by the police. Walkers should not leave the marked hiking trails on the island.

Due to her fear of the Galloway cattle in the eastern part of Borkum, the woman from North Rhine-Westphalia decided to seek help from the police during an emergency. The police operation on the North Sea island involved rescuing an animal-fearful woman who had climbed a tree to escape several cattle. Curiosities aside, the police in Lower Saxony urged walkers to adhere to the marked hiking trails on Borkum to avoid any potential encounters with animals like the ones experienced by the woman. The North Rhine-Westphalia woman's rescue from the tree on the North Sea island of Borkum was attributed to the cooperation between her and the local police force. The police spokesperson confirmed that the cattle allowed the unusual tree-climbing incident to unfold on a Sunday without entering the scene or showing any signs of distress.

Read also: