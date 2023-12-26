Skip to content
Woman and four children found dead near Paris

Police find a mother and her four children dead in an apartment - including an infant. After an all-night manhunt, a suspect has now been arrested.

The apartment in the village of Meaux is located east of Paris (symbolic image). Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Crime - Woman and four children found dead near Paris

A mother and her four children were found dead in their home east of Paris on Monday evening. The father was searched for by the police throughout the night and was taken into police custody on Tuesday morning, the public prosecutor's office announced.

The 33-year-old is being investigated for intentional homicide. According to reports by the television station BFMTV, he had already attracted attention for domestic violence. He had already attacked his wife with a knife in 2019. However, the case was dropped because the man was deemed mentally incompetent due to a mental disability.

The apartment in the town of Meaux, east of Paris, showed no signs of a break-in. The children were ten, seven, four years and nine months old.

According to the daily newspaper "Le Parisien", the mother and her children were allegedly killed with a knife. The neighbors became aware of the case because they had not heard from the family and had seen blood on the door handle.

