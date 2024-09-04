Premier League of Top-Tier European Soccer Clubs - Woltemade and Chase omitted from Stuttgart's European Cup lineup

VfB Stuttgart's new recruit Nick Woltemade and defensive stalwart Anrie Chase won't be a part of the team for the upcoming Champions League group stage. Despite Woltemade joining from Werder Bremen during the summer and Chase stepping up due to Stuttgart's injury woes, they have a chance to participate in the Champions League via the 'B-list.' This list includes athletes born on or after January 1, 2003.

Every participating team can assemble a 25-member squad for the group stage, ensuring at least two goalkeepers and eight players trained within their own collectives. Prior to the knockout phase, teams can add up to three more members, but the squad limit never surpasses 25.

After a 15-year absence, VfB Stuttgart is making a comeback in the Champions League. Their group stage journey commences on September 17, as they face off against reigning Spanish champions, Real Madrid.

Despite the unavailability of Nick Woltemade and Anrie Chase for the Champions League group stage, VfB Stuttgart can still make a 'New entry' to the 'B-list' due to their eligibility based on their birth dates. With the squad limit set at 25 members for the group stage, there's an opportunity for a new face to potentially join the team.

