Bundesliga - Wolfsburg's Lacroix banned for two games after red card

VfL Wolfsburg will be without Maxence Lacroix for two matches. The central defender was suspended by the sports court of the German Football Association (DFB) following his red card in the match at Bundesliga club SV Darmstadt 98. This was announced by the DFB on Wednesday.

Lacroix had stopped opponent Luca Pfeiffer with an emergency brake against Darmstadt and was sent off by referee Robert Hartmann. It was his fifth dismissal - no other active Bundesliga player has been sent off more often. The team from Lower Saxony had won the game 1:0 (0:0) with a short-handed penalty.

Source: www.stern.de