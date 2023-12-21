Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsbundesligavfl wolfsburggermanylower saxonydarmstadtwolfsburgmaxence lacroixsoccersv darmstadt 98dfb

Wolfsburg's Lacroix banned for two games after red card

Maxence Lacroix will miss VfL Wolfsburg for two games. The central defender saw red against Darmstadt.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
Referee Robert Hartmann (r) shows Maxence Lacroix (M) the red card. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Referee Robert Hartmann (r) shows Maxence Lacroix (M) the red card. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Bundesliga - Wolfsburg's Lacroix banned for two games after red card

VfL Wolfsburg will be without Maxence Lacroix for two matches. The central defender was suspended by the sports court of the German Football Association (DFB) following his red card in the match at Bundesliga club SV Darmstadt 98. This was announced by the DFB on Wednesday.

Lacroix had stopped opponent Luca Pfeiffer with an emergency brake against Darmstadt and was sent off by referee Robert Hartmann. It was his fifth dismissal - no other active Bundesliga player has been sent off more often. The team from Lower Saxony had won the game 1:0 (0:0) with a short-handed penalty.

Homepage of VfL Wolfsburg DFB announcement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public