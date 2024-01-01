Skip to content
Kellermann calls for a U23 in the women's soccer team. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Soccer - Wolfsburg's Kellermann for the women's U23 team at the DFB

Wolfsburg's sporting director Ralf Kellermann is calling for another junior team behind the women's national soccer team. The 55-year-old criticized the lack of an U23 team for years in an interview with "Kicker": "We are the only top nation in Europe that doesn't have a national team in this age group. I was always told that we didn't have this team for budgetary reasons. I don't understand that at all, and it's no wonder that we're losing out in some areas." The oldest junior team in the women's soccer team so far is the U20.

