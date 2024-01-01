Soccer - Wolfsburg's Kellermann for the women's U23 team at the DFB

Wolfsburg's sporting director Ralf Kellermann is calling for another junior team behind the women's national soccer team. The 55-year-old criticized the lack of an U23 team for years in an interview with "Kicker": "We are the only top nation in Europe that doesn't have a national team in this age group. I was always told that we didn't have this team for budgetary reasons. I don't understand that at all, and it's no wonder that we're losing out in some areas." The oldest junior team in the women's soccer team so far is the U20.

The women's Bundesliga kicker interview

Source: www.stern.de