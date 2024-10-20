Wolfsburg yet to secure a triumphant home success in this season's campaign

Werder Bremen outshines Wolfsburg at home, clinching a deserved 4-2 (1:1) victory, marking their third win away from home in four games. This triumph propels Bremen into the eighth spot in the table following the seventh matchday.

The guests failed to secure more than two goals, as Werder once again demonstrated its formidable away strength in the German Bundesliga. Werder took the lead with a goals from Tiago Tomás (19.) before the interval, but VfL Wolfsburg leveled the score through Mitchell Weiser (45.+5) just before the break.

Post-halftime, Werder performed impeccably, scoring three more goals through Felix Agu (51.), Marvin Ducksch (67.), and Marco Grüll (72.). Patrick Wimmer (68.) received a red card for Wolfsburg following a rough challenge, and Joakim Mæhle (79.) added the fourth goal for the struggling hosts.

Bremen sets the pace

The guests initiated the game strongly, aiming to make quick inroads past the midfield. Marvin Grüll had a chance to score for Bremen in the opening seconds, but his effort was saved.

Slowly but surely, Herzog's side gained momentum and infiltrated the game. Jakub Kaminski's (13.) shot from a distance narrowly missed the bar, and Werder's goalkeeper Michael Zetterer made a costly error on Maximilian Arnold's corner kick, which led to Tomás scoring the first goal of the match.

Wolfsburg's lead appeared unjustified, but they demonstrated impressive form in the following minutes. Algerian Mohammed Amoura, the team's best creator that day, orchestrated some excellent chances. Kaminski (40.) missed an opportunity after Amoura's outstanding assist, and Werder's keeper Zetterer made a vital save to keep the score level.

However, Wolfsburg's halftime lead seemed set in stone, only for Bremen to equalize through Weiser quite unexpectedly. Maximilian Arnold, the captain, had to leave the field due to an injury, and he was also shown the fifth yellow card (42.) for delaying his departure, forcing him to miss the next game. Meanwhile, Bremen substitute Anthony Jung was also injured, leading to Amos Pieper filling his spot.

Injury-stricken Werder strikes back

Werder regained their strength after the break and Marvin Ducksch (48.) came close to taking the lead, only for the shot to be saved by Goalkeeper Kamil Grabara. Three minutes later, he found the net with a one-two move with Grüll, which Kamil Grabara save but Agu took advantage of the rebound to score.

The game then became more intense and entertaining as both teams pushed for advantage. Wolfsburg pressed while Werder launched powerful counterattacks, proving to be a watchable spectacle. The game remained unpredictable with Ducksch (67') scoring after regaining his form, only to be followed by Grüll (72') as the match began to fall apart for Wolfsburg.

Amidst the chaos, Wimmer received a red card for a rough challenge, and Joakim Mæhle (79.) eventually added another goal for Wolfsburg, making it a little less humiliating for the home side.

