Wolfsburg is yet to secure their initial triumph at home this season.

Werder Bremen snatched victory from VfL Wolfsburg at the Volkswagen Arena, triumphing 4-2 (1-1) in their third away win out of four games. With an impressive second-half performance, Werder climbed up to eighth position following the seventh matchday.

Wolfsburg struggled to persevere with just two goals, as Werder flaunted its away prowess yet again in the Bundesliga. Despite going 1:0 ahead, the home team suffered a 4:2 (1:1) defeat, having failed to secure a home win at their homeground in over five months.

Tiago Tomás (19') opened the scoring at the Volkswagen Arena before 28,917 spectators, courtesy of an unconventional goal. Just before halftime, Werder drew level through Mitchell Weiser (45.+5). The Lower Saxony team seized control of the game after the break, with Felix Agu (51'), Marvin Ducksch (67'), and Marco Grüll (72') netting the decisive goals. Patrick Wimmer (68') from Wolfsburg received a red card following an aggressive tackle after just three minutes on the field, while Joakim Mæhle (79') contributed a consolation goal for the hosts.

Bremen dominates early

Bremen began the game with the upper hand, exerting pressure on the opponents to force an early advantage. Marco Grüll (4') missed a golden opportunity when his shot from Romano Schmid (4') was deflected, but Werder eventually started to assert themselves in the match.

Jakub Kaminski's (13') attempt from 20 meters sailed over the bar, and Werder's scrambled goal six minutes later exploited a mistake from Wolfsburg's goalkeeper Michael Zetterer. The visitors immediately found the back of the net, as Tomás netted his sixth goal of the season from a set piece.

Tomás' scrambled goal

Wolfsburg had earned an unexpected advantage, owing to mistakes from their opponents. Zetterer misconnected with Maximilian Arnold's corner, allowing his teammates to clear the ball away. However, Tomás seized the opportunity to score with his heel.

The guests held the lead, despite Wolfsburg's persistence. Mohammed Amoura (40'), Wolfsburg's top assist-provider, caused disarray among the opposition defensively. Kaminski almost put Wolfsburg ahead with an impressive effort again, but Zetterer produced a miraculous save.

Just as it seemed like Wolfsburg would lead at halftime, Bremen equalized through Weiser.

Arnold's injury and suspension

Arnold provoked injury after a skirmish in midfield and was subsequently shown a yellow card (42') for delaying his departure from the field. The midfielder was sidelined for the next match due to his accumulated yellow cards. Bremen also had to replace defender Anthony Jung with Amos Pieper after he sustained an injury while in action.

Bremen capitalized on the intensified second-half proceedings. Ducksch (48') missed a glaring opportunity to move ahead, but he soon rectified his error by combining with Grüll (49') to assist in Agu's second goal (51') and secure a 2:1 lead for Bremen.

Grüll's improved performance

As the game intensified, Wolfsburg attempted to wrestle back control. However, Werder grew increasingly potent, with Grüll improving his performance throughout the second half. First, Ducksch (67') scored an impressive goal (highlighted below), followed by a Grüll header to bring the tally to 4:1.

Thrilling finish

Although Wolfsburg were already down to ten men following Wimmer's red card, they rallied to score a consolation goal through Joakim Mæhle (79'). The full-time whistle was a bitter pill for the guests, which continued their slow and painful winless streak at home.

