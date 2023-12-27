Wolfgang Schäuble is dead
CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble is dead. The former Minister of the Interior and President of the Bundestag fell asleep peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday evening at around 8 p.m., the family announced. Schäuble was 81 years old.
More shortly at ntv.de
Source: www.ntv.de