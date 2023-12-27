Wolfgang Schäuble dies at the age of 81

As reported by Bild, citing people close to Schäuble' s family, he fell asleep peacefully on Wednesday night. Schäuble was a minister several times under Chancellor Helmut Kohl and Chancellor Angela Merkel (both CDU), most recently as Federal Minister of Finance until 2017. Schäuble was President of the Bundestag between 2017 and 2021. He has been in a wheelchair since an assassination attempt on his life in October 1990. Schäuble is survived by his wife Ingeborg and four children.

Source: www.stern.de