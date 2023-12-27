Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsyearsafpdiedin the81wolfgang schäublefromfreiburgageschäubleberlinunion circlewolfgangcdu

Wolfgang Schäuble dies at the age of 81

The long-time CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble is dead. He died at the age of 81, as confirmed to the AFP news agency by CDU circles in Berlin on Wednesday. Schäuble, who was born in Freiburg in 1942, was the longest-serving member of the Bundestag, where he had sat since 1972, and held...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
Wolfgang Schäuble.aussiedlerbote.de
Wolfgang Schäuble.aussiedlerbote.de

Wolfgang Schäuble dies at the age of 81

As reported by Bild, citing people close to Schäuble' s family, he fell asleep peacefully on Wednesday night. Schäuble was a minister several times under Chancellor Helmut Kohl and Chancellor Angela Merkel (both CDU), most recently as Federal Minister of Finance until 2017. Schäuble was President of the Bundestag between 2017 and 2021. He has been in a wheelchair since an assassination attempt on his life in October 1990. Schäuble is survived by his wife Ingeborg and four children.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

A warning light stands at a cordoned-off area on a road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Floods: Rinteln lifts evacuation

The city of Rinteln has lifted the evaluation of a street due to the threat of flooding. The residents of the affected street have been able to return to their homes since Wednesday morning, the town council announced on Wednesday. Firefighters had secured the road on Wednesday night and set up...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public